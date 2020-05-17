First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 46,688 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,688 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Norfolk Southern worth $48,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $160.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.55. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

