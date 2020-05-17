First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,708 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $53,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,193,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,050,000 after buying an additional 50,209 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 970,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,620,000 after purchasing an additional 581,445 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 33,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.91.

Shares of FE stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

