First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 303.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 336,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,155 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $46,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE opened at $126.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.93.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

