First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 298.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,327 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $48,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ opened at $158.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of -880.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.22 and a 200 day moving average of $176.32. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $216.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.05.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

