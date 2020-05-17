First Trust Advisors LP Has $53.79 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,847 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.40% of M&T Bank worth $53,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in M&T Bank by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in M&T Bank by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

NYSE:MTB opened at $89.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.93. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.25.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MTB. ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.05.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.