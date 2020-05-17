First Trust Advisors LP Has $51.73 Million Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,133,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,073 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of SYSCO worth $51,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,950,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,157,000 after buying an additional 369,879 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,522,000 after buying an additional 2,091,470 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,159,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,965,000 after buying an additional 110,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,696,000 after buying an additional 222,256 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 61.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,972,000 after buying an additional 2,353,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

SYSCO stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.