First Trust Advisors LP Has $51.46 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,652 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Zoom Video Communications worth $51,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,212,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $26,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $30,000. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 190,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total value of $30,180,305.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 191,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,290,005.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $897,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 936,761 shares of company stock valued at $117,870,329.

Several research firms have commented on ZM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.81.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $174.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,185.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.54 and a 200-day moving average of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $181.50.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

