First Trust Advisors LP Has $46.93 Million Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,917 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of United Technologies worth $46,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in United Technologies by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,619,000 after acquiring an additional 137,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in United Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,428,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,797,000 after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in United Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 831,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,413,000 after acquiring an additional 74,058 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network increased its position in United Technologies by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 10,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UTX shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $52.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

