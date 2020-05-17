First Trust Advisors LP Has $46.58 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,185 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Chubb worth $46,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 80,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,585,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 53.1% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,293,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $99.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.39 and its 200-day moving average is $139.38. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.19.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

