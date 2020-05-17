First Trust Advisors LP Has $46.58 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,185 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Chubb worth $46,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 80,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,585,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 53.1% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,293,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE CB opened at $99.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.39 and its 200-day moving average is $139.38. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.19.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.
