First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,182 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of General Dynamics worth $51,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD opened at $130.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.08 and a 200 day moving average of $164.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

