First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,124 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.41% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $48,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 50,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $34,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $36,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $278,324 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $106.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

