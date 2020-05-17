First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,759 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.78% of Watsco worth $46,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,931,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Watsco by 12,907.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 106,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after buying an additional 105,584 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,602,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,684,000 after acquiring an additional 95,549 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2,803.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after acquiring an additional 66,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 285,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,076,000 after acquiring an additional 61,502 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSO opened at $158.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.80. Watsco Inc has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $186.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.50.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.