First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 952,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,605 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.68% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $45,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IONS. ValuEngine downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.53.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $677,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $53.07 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $73.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

