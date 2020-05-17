First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 355,914 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Illinois Tool Works worth $53,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.82.

ITW opened at $155.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

