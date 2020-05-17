First Trust Advisors LP Buys 47,126 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 508,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,126 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $45,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,079,000 after purchasing an additional 267,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,934 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,459,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,127,000 after purchasing an additional 35,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,290,000 after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.89.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $473,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $277,670.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,869. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.59 and a 200-day moving average of $87.45. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $97.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.