First Trust Advisors LP Buys 37,151 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 766,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,151 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of TE Connectivity worth $48,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.12.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average of $84.82. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.