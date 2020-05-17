First Trust Advisors LP Buys 229,848 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 432.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,848 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.33% of FleetCor Technologies worth $52,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 49,164 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 29,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total transaction of $8,252,134.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,279,934.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,603,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $281.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $331.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.35.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $222.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.31. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.51 and a 12-month high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

