First Trust Advisors LP Buys 130,510 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 130,510 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $50,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.55.

In other news, CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.05 and a 200-day moving average of $122.23. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $141.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

