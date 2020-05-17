First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,647,705 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,589 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $46,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 320.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,173,644 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $116,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182,127 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,019,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,451,000 after acquiring an additional 79,514 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 302.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,082,645 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $58,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 76.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Uber Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Shares of UBER opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $6,908,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,171,500 over the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

