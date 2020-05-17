First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,770 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $48,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Anthem by 15,674.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 80,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,300,000 after purchasing an additional 80,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Anthem by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,949,000 after acquiring an additional 24,952 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Anthem by 11.1% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Anthem stock opened at $278.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.71.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

