First Manhattan Co. Trims Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,595 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,532,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,986,000 after buying an additional 932,084 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,274,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,615,000 after buying an additional 317,202 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,142,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,515,000 after buying an additional 250,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,578,000 after buying an additional 159,619 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.90. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

