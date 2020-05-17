First Manhattan Co. Sells 40,531 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,531 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,200,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 218,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,232,000 after purchasing an additional 289,695 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,346,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after purchasing an additional 62,159 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 128,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $22.77 on Friday. Corteva has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion and a PE ratio of -19.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Corteva’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bernstein Bank raised Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.47.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

