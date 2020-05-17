First Manhattan Co. Sells 252 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Hershey by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Hershey by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,010,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,170,000 after acquiring an additional 115,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $612,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,269,619.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,471 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $130.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.17. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra cut shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

