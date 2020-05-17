First Manhattan Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Realty Income by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Realty Income by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 98,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.67. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

