First Manhattan Co. Lowers Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,203 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Iqvia by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 24,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Iqvia by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 3.3% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Iqvia by 2.6% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $134.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Iqvia from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.06.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

