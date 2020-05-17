First Manhattan Co. Invests $2.34 Million in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Agios Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 551.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $46.29 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $54.68. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $1.08. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.85% and a negative net margin of 205.20%. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 188.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

