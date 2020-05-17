First Manhattan Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,241,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $94.30 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.50.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

