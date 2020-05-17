First Manhattan Co. Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth $112,339,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth about $70,398,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,546,000 after purchasing an additional 39,202 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 38,417 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth about $19,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on Y. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.75.

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $458.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $532.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $703.16. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $426.87 and a twelve month high of $847.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). Alleghany had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

