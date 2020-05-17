First Manhattan Co. Has $1.47 Million Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,917,000 after acquiring an additional 61,504 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,273,000 after acquiring an additional 134,374 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after acquiring an additional 515,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,740,000 after acquiring an additional 119,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,216,000 after acquiring an additional 28,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $361.50 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $395.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

