First Manhattan Co. Has $1.16 Million Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other Mosaic news, Director Oscar Bernardes bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Also, VP Bruce M. Bodine bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,420.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MOS opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.69. Mosaic Co has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.85.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

