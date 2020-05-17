First Manhattan Co. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Msci by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Msci in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Msci in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Msci in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Msci by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 target price (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total value of $790,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 287,480 shares in the company, valued at $90,866,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,123,051. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $341.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $310.64 and its 200-day moving average is $280.03. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $206.82 and a 52-week high of $356.66.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

