First Manhattan Co. Boosts Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NLOK. Mizuho boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.92. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.