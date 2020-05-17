First Manhattan Co. Acquires 607 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $58.62 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.89.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

