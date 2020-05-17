FinecoBank Banca Fineco’s (FCBBF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of FCBBF opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. Its banking services include current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprise order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to principal global equity markets and to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

