Financial Review: Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and LDK Solar (NASDAQ:LDKYQ)

LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LDK Solar and Viavi Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A Viavi Solutions 1.25% 17.72% 7.02%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LDK Solar and Viavi Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Viavi Solutions 0 1 7 0 2.88

Viavi Solutions has a consensus target price of $15.63, suggesting a potential upside of 45.76%. Given Viavi Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LDK Solar and Viavi Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Viavi Solutions $1.13 billion 2.16 $5.40 million $0.52 20.62

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than LDK Solar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, suggesting that its stock price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats LDK Solar on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LDK Solar Company Profile

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The Service Enablement segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The Optical Security and Performance Products segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

