Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.37% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $40,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $71.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.87. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $81.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

