Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exchange Income in a report issued on Thursday, May 14th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price target on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. CIBC increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$21.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.57 million and a P/E ratio of 8.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.85. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$12.57 and a 52 week high of C$46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$363.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$356.35 million.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

