Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Director Bruns H. Grayson Sells 20,000 Shares

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $158.80 on Friday. Everbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $165.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.56 and a 200-day moving average of $96.39.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Everbridge by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,588,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,280,000 after acquiring an additional 110,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Everbridge by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,090,000 after acquiring an additional 41,549 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Everbridge by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,337,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,405,000 after acquiring an additional 478,726 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Everbridge by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 944,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,502,000 after acquiring an additional 493,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Everbridge by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,116,000 after acquiring an additional 144,285 shares in the last quarter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.