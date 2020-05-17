Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) EVP Sells $896,940.00 in Stock

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $896,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE EL opened at $169.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77.
Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.05.
Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
