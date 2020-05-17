Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) EVP Sells $896,940.00 in Stock

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $896,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $169.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.05.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.