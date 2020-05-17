Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Devarakonda now expects that the company will earn ($2.70) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.53). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of CNST stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 3.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.97. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 18.75, a quick ratio of 18.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.01.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adrian Senderowicz sold 9,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $469,534.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,593.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 41,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,462.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,267 shares of company stock worth $3,251,915. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.