Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PGT Innovations Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PGT Innovations in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.16. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $642.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 5.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth about $18,307,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 998.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,850,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,727 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,412,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 289,708 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,194,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,630,000 after acquiring an additional 186,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,662,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson acquired 3,225 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $27,541.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 388,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.