Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 58,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.05% of Equifax worth $152,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Equifax by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Equifax by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EFX opened at $144.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.01. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $164.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.27 million. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.67.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

