Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Entergy worth $35,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Argus upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.92.

In related news, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,642,361.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETR opened at $94.98 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average of $113.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

