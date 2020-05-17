ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €9.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.05 ($9.36) price target on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.70 ($8.95) price objective on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.30 ($10.81) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.49 ($12.20).

ENI opened at €8.51 ($9.89) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion and a PE ratio of -7.88. ENI has a twelve month low of €6.28 ($7.31) and a twelve month high of €14.92 ($17.35). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.17.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

