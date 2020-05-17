ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €8.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €9.30 ($10.81) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.05 ($9.36) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.49 ($12.20).

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €8.51 ($9.89) on Friday. ENI has a twelve month low of €6.28 ($7.31) and a twelve month high of €14.92 ($17.35). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €8.76 and its 200-day moving average is €11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

