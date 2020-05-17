Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,046,680 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. grace capital acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $7.20 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.72.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.14%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director James Richard Perry purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at $496,081.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $62,350.00. Insiders purchased a total of 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.