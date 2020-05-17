Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its position in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 92,216 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,362,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after purchasing an additional 644,079 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,708,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,895,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,128,000 after purchasing an additional 546,509 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 4,640,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,546,000 after buying an additional 404,615 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,931,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,407,000 after buying an additional 76,829 shares during the period. 17.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENBL opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.62. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.92 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.87%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.69%.

ENBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

