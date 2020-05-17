Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,211 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $2,413,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 188,364 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $341,093,000 after purchasing an additional 953,739 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $26,722,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EA opened at $118.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.91. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $613,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,818 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,310 shares of company stock worth $24,944,689. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

