E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €9.50 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EOAN. HSBC set a €11.90 ($13.84) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.20 ($10.70) price objective on E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.24 ($11.91).

Shares of EOAN opened at €8.98 ($10.44) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.53. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

