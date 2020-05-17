E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €9.50 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EOAN. HSBC set a €11.90 ($13.84) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.20 ($10.70) price objective on E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.24 ($11.91).

Shares of EOAN opened at €8.98 ($10.44) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.53. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.56).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

