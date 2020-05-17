Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) CFO Sells $462,000.00 in Stock

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DNKN stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

DNKN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,710,000 after purchasing an additional 211,598 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,282,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,436,000 after acquiring an additional 163,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,840,000 after acquiring an additional 41,119 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,736,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,192,000 after acquiring an additional 309,140 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter worth $79,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

